MP board class 12 Result 2020: MPBSE to release results tomorrow on mpbse.nic.in; check here for details

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare class 12 results 2020 tomorrow on July 27.

Earlier, Director of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, Hemant Sharma had said that the results of the MP board class 12 will be declared in the third week of July.

After 3 pm, students will be able to check the results online at - mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Steps to check the result:

Visit the official website – mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Click on the result link - Intermediate (Class 12) Examination Result 2020

You will be redirected to a new page

Enter the required details such as Roll Number or admit card id

Your results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print out

Mobile phone applications to check results online: