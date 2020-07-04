MP board Class 10 result 2020: Results announced at mpresults.nic.in; check here for toppers and pass percentage

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the result of Madhya Pradesh Class 10 examination.
Students can check their result at - mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in.
Toppers are as follows:
1. First rank holders
Abhinav Neeraj Sharma
Lakshdeep Kamal Singh Dhakad
Priyansh Suresh Raghuwanshi
Pavan Vijay Bhargav
Chatur Kumar Ramanand Tripathi
Hariom Arvind Patidar
Rajnandini Rajat Saxena
Siddharth Santpal Singh Shekhawat
Harsh Pratap Singh
Kavita Chandan Lodhi
Muskan Mukesh Malwiy
Devanshi Lokendra Raghuvanshi
Karnika Manoj Mishra
Prashant Radhekishan Verma
Vedika Chain Singh Vishvakarma
2. Second rank holders
Sonam Vindravan Patel
Sandhya Tilakchand Thakur
3.Third rank holders
Vikas Brijbhushan Sharma
Tanmay Navin Jain
Aaryan Rameshkumar Mishra
Vinit Singh Pushpendra Bagri
Neha Brajesh Kumar Upadyay
Animesh Vivek Singh
Kashish Mahesh Udiya
Yukta Raju Chowdhary
Shalu Satyendra Varma
Mahua Haradhan Ghosh
Mahi Radhyeshyam Vishvakarma
Sanchin Virendar Upadhyay
Lucky Gopal Khera
Mohit Sunil Chowrasiya
Mehak Sushilkumar Jain
Madhu Ramkumar Lodhi
Manshi Govind Rajeriya
Piyush Jitendra Nath Upadhyay
Anuj Kumar Ghanshyam Pandit
Pardip Singh Rup Singh Kaurav
Anjali Anand Pathariya
Sarvottam Surendra Prasad Dwivedi
A total of 62.84% students cleared the class 10 exam successfully. The pass percentage improved from the last year, which was 61.32%.
Girls have over shined boys in the MP class 10 board results. The overall pass percentage for girls is at 65.87% whereas the overall pass percentage of boys is at 60.09%.
8,93,336 students appeared for the class 10 board exam in 2020 and 5,60,474 have cleared it.
Steps to check the results:
Go to the website -mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in
Click on the link written with - HSC (Class 10th) Examination Results -2020
Enter your roll number and other details; click submit
Your result will be displayed on your screen
Download the result and take its print out
Earlier, Rashmi Arun Shami, Principal Secretary, MPBSE had informed that the class 10 result will be announced in the first week of July while the class 12 result will be declared in the third week of July.