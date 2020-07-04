MP board Class 10 result 2020: Results announced at mpresults.nic.in; check here for toppers and pass percentage

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the result of Madhya Pradesh Class 10 examination.

Students can check their result at - mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in.

Toppers are as follows:

1. First rank holders

Abhinav Neeraj Sharma

Lakshdeep Kamal Singh Dhakad

Priyansh Suresh Raghuwanshi

Pavan Vijay Bhargav

Chatur Kumar Ramanand Tripathi

Hariom Arvind Patidar

Rajnandini Rajat Saxena

Siddharth Santpal Singh Shekhawat

Harsh Pratap Singh

Kavita Chandan Lodhi

Muskan Mukesh Malwiy

Devanshi Lokendra Raghuvanshi

Karnika Manoj Mishra

Prashant Radhekishan Verma

Vedika Chain Singh Vishvakarma

2. Second rank holders

Sonam Vindravan Patel

Sandhya Tilakchand Thakur

3.Third rank holders

Vikas Brijbhushan Sharma

Tanmay Navin Jain

Aaryan Rameshkumar Mishra

Vinit Singh Pushpendra Bagri

Neha Brajesh Kumar Upadyay

Animesh Vivek Singh

Kashish Mahesh Udiya

Yukta Raju Chowdhary

Shalu Satyendra Varma

Mahua Haradhan Ghosh

Mahi Radhyeshyam Vishvakarma

Sanchin Virendar Upadhyay

Lucky Gopal Khera

Mohit Sunil Chowrasiya

Mehak Sushilkumar Jain

Madhu Ramkumar Lodhi

Manshi Govind Rajeriya

Piyush Jitendra Nath Upadhyay

Anuj Kumar Ghanshyam Pandit

Pardip Singh Rup Singh Kaurav

Anjali Anand Pathariya

Sarvottam Surendra Prasad Dwivedi

A total of 62.84% students cleared the class 10 exam successfully. The pass percentage improved from the last year, which was 61.32%.

Girls have over shined boys in the MP class 10 board results. The overall pass percentage for girls is at 65.87% whereas the overall pass percentage of boys is at 60.09%.

8,93,336 students appeared for the class 10 board exam in 2020 and 5,60,474 have cleared it.