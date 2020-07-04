India

MP board Class 10 result 2020: Results announced at mpresults.nic.in; check here for toppers and pass percentage

By FPJ Web Desk

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the result of Madhya Pradesh Class 10 examination.

Students can check their result at - mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in.

Toppers are as follows:

1. First rank holders

  • Abhinav Neeraj Sharma

  • Lakshdeep Kamal Singh Dhakad

  • Priyansh Suresh Raghuwanshi

  • Pavan Vijay Bhargav

  • Chatur Kumar Ramanand Tripathi

  • Hariom Arvind Patidar

  • Rajnandini Rajat Saxena

  • Siddharth Santpal Singh Shekhawat

  • Harsh Pratap Singh

  • Kavita Chandan Lodhi

  • Muskan Mukesh Malwiy

  • Devanshi Lokendra Raghuvanshi

  • Karnika Manoj Mishra

  • Prashant Radhekishan Verma

  • Vedika Chain Singh Vishvakarma

2. Second rank holders

  • Sonam Vindravan Patel

  • Sandhya Tilakchand Thakur

3.Third rank holders

  • Vikas Brijbhushan Sharma

  • Tanmay Navin Jain

  • Aaryan Rameshkumar Mishra

  • Vinit Singh Pushpendra Bagri

  • Neha Brajesh Kumar Upadyay

  • Animesh Vivek Singh

  • Kashish Mahesh Udiya

  • Yukta Raju Chowdhary

  • Shalu Satyendra Varma

  • Mahua Haradhan Ghosh

  • Mahi Radhyeshyam Vishvakarma

  • Sanchin Virendar Upadhyay

  • Lucky Gopal Khera

  • Mohit Sunil Chowrasiya

  • Mehak Sushilkumar Jain

  • Madhu Ramkumar Lodhi

  • Manshi Govind Rajeriya

  • Piyush Jitendra Nath Upadhyay

  • Anuj Kumar Ghanshyam Pandit

  • Pardip Singh Rup Singh Kaurav

  • Anjali Anand Pathariya

  • Sarvottam Surendra Prasad Dwivedi

A total of 62.84% students cleared the class 10 exam successfully. The pass percentage improved from the last year, which was 61.32%.

Girls have over shined boys in the MP class 10 board results. The overall pass percentage for girls is at 65.87% whereas the overall pass percentage of boys is at 60.09%.

8,93,336 students appeared for the class 10 board exam in 2020 and 5,60,474 have cleared it.

Steps to check the results:

  • Go to the website -mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in

  • Click on the link written with - HSC (Class 10th) Examination Results -2020

  • Enter your roll number and other details; click submit

  • Your result will be displayed on your screen

  • Download the result and take its print out

Earlier, Rashmi Arun Shami, Principal Secretary, MPBSE had informed that the class 10 result will be announced in the first week of July while the class 12 result will be declared in the third week of July.

