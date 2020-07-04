MP board Class 10 result 2020: Results announced at mpresults.nic.in; check here for details

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the result of Madhya Pradesh Class 10 examination.
Students can check their result at - mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in
Steps to check the results:
Go to the website -mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in
Click on the link written with - HSC (Class 10th) Examination Results -2020
Enter your roll number and other details; click submit
Your result will be displayed on your screen
Download the result and take its print out
Over 10 lakh students appeared for the class 10 exam this year.
Earlier, Rashmi Arun Shami, Principal Secretary, MPBSE had informed that the class 10 result will be announced in the first week of July while the class 12 result will be declared in the third week of July.
