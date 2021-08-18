MP asks PM to stop tests of fully vaccinated in Assam

Advertisement

New Delhi

A Rajya Sabha member on Tuesday appealed to PM Narendra Modi to stop tests of fully vaccinated travellers in Assam, saying this is nothing but 'wastage of resources' and 'harassment of people' and may raise questions on credibility of vaccination programme.

Congress MP Ripun Bora said by making rapid antigen and RT-PCR tests mandatory for fully vaccinated travellers visiting Assam, state government is following a contradictory policy. Bora said the PM and the Union health ministry have been emphasising that people who have been administered the second dose are almost immune from further Covid infection and it is substantiated to be a generally accepted scientific opinion.

"But, contrary to this in Assam, the state government has been following a contradictory policy in this regard," he said.

The MP said all travellers who are fully vaccinated and coming to Assam from different parts of the country are subjected to rapid antigen and RT-PCR tests at all airports, railway stations of Assam, "resulting in heavy loss of time, wastage of resource and work power, in addition to facing harassment".

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 12:42 AM IST