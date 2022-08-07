e-Paper Get App

MP: After video surfaces online case against unidentified man for unnatural act with cow

The incident, which took place on August 4 in Deendayal Nagar, was captured in a CCTV camera installed in a house located in the area, City Superintendent of Police Ravi Bhadoria said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, August 07, 2022, 10:50 AM IST
article-image

Gwalior: Police have registered a case against an unidentified man for allegedly indulging in an unnatural act with a cow in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city, an official said on Sunday.

The incident, which took place on August 4 in Deendayal Nagar, was captured in a CCTV camera installed in a house located in the area, City Superintendent of Police Ravi Bhadoria said.

In the CCTV footage, which also surfaced on social media, a person was seen having unnatural sex with a cow.

Later, Nirpat Singh Tomar, the divisional president of Rashtriya Gauraksha Vahini, a cow protection organisation, filed a police complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the unidentified person under Indian Penal Code Section 377 (unnatural offences), the official said.

Efforts were on to trace the accused, he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaMP: After video surfaces online case against unidentified man for unnatural act with cow

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: BEST to introduce Ho-Ho bus service from August 8

Mumbai updates: BEST to introduce Ho-Ho bus service from August 8

Watch video: ISRO launches maiden SSLV Earth Observation and satellite made by 750 school girls

Watch video: ISRO launches maiden SSLV Earth Observation and satellite made by 750 school girls

Maharashtra: Two aviation engineers hospitalised after lightning strike in Nagpur airport

Maharashtra: Two aviation engineers hospitalised after lightning strike in Nagpur airport

Nagpur shocker: Parents beat 5-year-old daughter to death while performing 'black magic', shoot...

Nagpur shocker: Parents beat 5-year-old daughter to death while performing 'black magic', shoot...

India's new Akasa Air commences operations, takes off first flight on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route

India's new Akasa Air commences operations, takes off first flight on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route