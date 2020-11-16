MP: 8-year-old in Bhopal dies after falling inside well

Bhopal: An 8-year-old boy died after he fell inside a well in Gandhi Nagar on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased Farhan Khan was a resident of Abbas Nagar. He would assist his father who runs a shop in the area.

On Sunday, the child had gone for flying kite with his friends near BDA quarters where he fell into a well.

The locals got information about the child by other children who were also playing around.

All of them rushed the child to the hospital where doctors pronounced him brought dead.

Gandhi Nagar police said the child and his friends had left home in morning and went near the well at BDA quarters where they were flying kites.

At around 1:30 pm, Gandhi Nagar police received information by hospital about death of the child.

Police have registered a case and have initiated a probe into the matter, said Gandhi Nagar SHO Nilesh Awasthi.