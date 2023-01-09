MP: 3 men on bike open fire at BJP leader in popular market area in Morena, shocking video surfaces |

Three unknown people on a bike opened fire at a local BJP leader in broad daylight at a popular market in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, according to security footage.

Santosh Kumar Sharma was at his shop during the attack

Santosh Kumar Sharma, who is also a jeweler, was at his shop at his when the attack happened. In order to avoid the gunshots, Sharma, who was seated alongside his two buddies, threw himself to the ground.

3 men opened fired at BJP leader

The footage showed three males riding bike together, with their faces hidden, and shooting. The person seated in the center fired at the jeweler with both of his hands. As the attack took place, a man was seen standing nearby. A crowd soon gathered.

The police have launched a manhunt to find the accused, they have registered an attempt to murder case.