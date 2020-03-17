Move aside Terminator: Shashi Tharoor shares adorable video of robots used to dispense sanitizers in Kerala

According to an earlier report, a startup firm called Asimov Robotics have developed the robots. They are currently being used at public places like airports and malls and have sought permission from authorities.

"They are actually crowd-pullers. So people will gather around the robot and we can very effectively communicate this to the public," said Jayakrishnan T, the developer of these robots.

Twitter users seemed very impressed with the novel concept. "Kerala one of the most innovative and progressive states in India has come up with a novel idea," a Twitter user wrote. Another user said, "We are all in 2020. Kerala is in 3030."

Here are a few Twitter reactions: