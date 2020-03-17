Move aside Terminator: Shashi Tharoor shares adorable video of robots used to dispense sanitizers in Kerala

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic that has rocked the world claiming 7,174 lives worldwide so far, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday shared a video of robots being used to dispense hand sanitizers in India's southern state of Kerala.
In a bid to stop the spread of the deadly COVID-19, the robots are seen carrying hand sanitizers, tissue papers and face masks in a tray and dispensing it to people. In the video, the robots are also seen giving advice to people to avoid close contact with others.
Tharoor captioned the video, "Robots dispensing sanitiser & #COVID2019 advice. In Kerala!!"
Watch Video:
According to an earlier report, a startup firm called Asimov Robotics have developed the robots. They are currently being used at public places like airports and malls and have sought permission from authorities.
"They are actually crowd-pullers. So people will gather around the robot and we can very effectively communicate this to the public," said Jayakrishnan T, the developer of these robots.
Twitter users seemed very impressed with the novel concept. "Kerala one of the most innovative and progressive states in India has come up with a novel idea," a Twitter user wrote. Another user said, "We are all in 2020. Kerala is in 3030."
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
Earlier, the Thiruvananthapuram MP had shared a video of an Iranian artist, instructing people to wash their hands in a creative way.
Tharoor wrote, "Iranian artist Danial Kheirkhah uses a creative way to instruct people how to wash their hands amid Coronavirus #COVID19 outbreak. #Corona के पीछे हाथ धो कर पड़ जाइए, और हाँ हाथ ऐसे धोने हैं."
Watch Video:
In India, a total of 125 patients have been tested positive for coronavirus and three people have died so far.
