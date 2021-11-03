'Motivated to mitigate the worldwide pandemic': Bharat Biotech after Covaxin gets WHO approval

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday granted emergency use listing (EUL) to Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

This comes after the Technical Advisory Group (TAG), an independent advisory committee of WHO, recommended EUL status for Covaxin.

"WHO has granted emergency use listing (EUL) to #COVAXIN (developed by Bharat Biotech), adding to a growing portfolio of vaccines validated by WHO for the prevention of COVID-19," the global health body said in a tweet.

Dr Poonam Khetarpal Singh, Regional Director of WHO South East Asia, in a tweet, said, "Congratulations India for Emergency Use Listing of its indigenously produced COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin."

Meanwhile, after the approval, the Hyderabad-based company said it is motivated to mitigate the worldwide pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Bharat Biotech said, "The Emergency Use Listing approval by WHO validates the international safety and quality standards of COVAXIN®. Bharat Biotech is motivated to mitigate the worldwide pandemic."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"With validation from WHO, countries can now expedite their regulatory approval processes to import & administer Covaxin. UNICEF, Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO), GAVI COVAX facility, will be able to procure Covaxin for distribution to countries worldwide," the company added.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 07:10 PM IST