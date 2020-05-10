Mother's Day 2020: Wishes, quotes, messages to set as WhatsApp status or send as Facebook messages

Mother's Day is just around the corner and undoubtedly it is one of the most special days as we celebrate our mother and her love towards us. Well, while the love of mothers should be lauded everyday, Mother's Day is the day we celebrate motherhood.
Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May and hence there's no fixed date. This year, it will be celebrated on May 10, Sunday.
The origin of the day dates back to 1908, a woman named Anna Jarvis held a memorial in the honor of her mother, at a church in Grafton. Apparently Anna's mother had expressed a strong desire for a day dedicated to mothers and to celebrate their love around the world. Anna Jarvis led the movement to honor her beloved mother after which she became the founder of Mother's Day when her proposal was accepted by the United States in 1911.
On this day, every year, we'd surprise our mom's with gifts and surprises or even take her out for a beautiful trip, this year we will have to post pone all the celebrations amid the coronavirus pandemic. But hey! You can celebrate at home, right?
We are sure that some of you have already planned the day for your mom. And maybe some of you are still planning it. And if you are looking for quotes and messages for your beautiful mom, do not worry. We have it all covered for you.
Here are some quotes, messages, and wishes to send over WhatsApp or SMS to your mom;
1. Sometimes when the world seems like a difficult place to live in, all you need is a hug from your mother for everything to seem fine.
2. Mom, you are my anchor and my rainbow, and there is no one else like you. Happy Mother’s Day.
3. Your smile makes my day and your love is the purest emotion I have ever felt. Love you, mummy. Happy Mother’s Day.
4. “When you are looking at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know.” —Charley Benetto
5. “Mother is the heartbeat in the home; and without her, there seems to be no heartthrob.” —Leroy Brownlow
6. “Mothers are like glue. Even when you can’t see them, they’re still holding the family together.” —Susan Gale
7. “It may be possible to gild pure gold, but who can make his mother more beautiful?” —Mahatma Gandhi
8. “There is no role in life that is more essential than that of motherhood.” —Elder M. Russell Ballard
9. “Youth fades; love droops; the leaves of friendship fall; A mother’s secret hope outlives them all.” —Oliver Wendell Holmes
10. “My mother was my role model before I even knew what that word was.” —Lisa Leslie
11. “To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power.” —Maya Angelou
12.
12.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)