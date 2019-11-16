Mother, hero, firefighter: Meet Chennai airport's first female firefighter Remya Sreekantan

Remya Shreekantan, the first female firefighter of the Chennai International Airport has many first attached to her name. Shreekantan was appointed on 1st November as the first woman firefighter for an Airports Authority of India (AAI) airport in the southern region.

The 28-year-old woman, who is also a mother of a two-year-old comes from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. She is the only woman to clear the firefighting recruitment test in the southern region. She had to tackle criticism for parting ways from civil engineering.

Ramya has completed her B.Tech and M.Tech from Mar Baselios College of Engineering after which she served as an assistant professor at the Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Institute of Technology for Women for two years.

She had received her initial training at a fire training centre in New Delhi for four months. She finished her training in September, after which she was posted in Chennai at the fire station attached to the city’s airport.

As a firefighter for the Airport Fire Service, her job involves firefighting and manning the runways to ensure safe take-offs and landings of various aircraft during her 12-hour shift. Remya has sais that as a firefighter, she has to run towards the fire to douse it.

The first woman firefighter told The Indian Express that she received the same training as her male counterparts and it motivated her to give her best.