Most of UP, Bihar under water, toll at 139

New Delhi: Several parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were on Monday reeling from floods following incessant showers over the past few days, with the death toll in rain-related incidents mounting to 148 in the country.

The highest number of deaths (111) were reported from Uttar Pradesh, while 28 people lost their lives in Bihar since last week.

The weather department has forecast a long delayed withdrawal of Monsoon and more rains for Bihar, including capital Patna where several areas still remain submerged, and food and relief material are being air dropped.

India recorded its highest rainfall this Monsoon since 1994, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said classifying it ‘above normal’ as the season officially ended on Monday. However, rain bearing winds still remain active over several parts of the country.

Of the 36 meteorological subdivisions of the IMD, two – west Madhya Pradesh and Saurashtra-Kutch – recorded precipitation in “large excess”.

In Patna, normal life was thrown out of gear, with several schools shut, roads inundated, and many shops, hospitals and houses submerged in knee deep waters.

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi was “rescued” by a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) boat.

In Uttar Pradesh, since Thursday, 104 people have died in rain-related incidents, with the state government on Sunday cancelling leave of officials in view of the situation.

On September 26, 36 people died, 18 people on September 27, 28 on September 28, 18 people on September 29 and four on Monday, according to officials.

In Jharkhand, three members of a family died in Dumka district after a wall collapsed on them following heavy rains in the region.

In Bihar, the disaster management department said six deaths have been reported from Gaya district where five persons were killed in a wall collapse while another person drowned in a river which has been in spate because of rains.

In Gujarat, three women drowned after their car was swept away at a flooded causeway in Rajkot district on Sunday following heavy rains in several parts of the Saurashtra region.