Most constructive 50 minutes spent: Congress leader Navjot Sidhu meets Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, says 'he was very receptive'

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday and after the meeting, Sidhu said AAP's Bhagwant Mann was receptive and down to earth.

"I didn't feel like I met a chief minister. He is down to earth," he said.

Navjot Sidhu tweeted after the meeting, "Most constructive 50 minutes spent Reiterated the pro Punjab agenda that I have stood for years Talked about means to generate income, it’s the only solution to end Punjab’s problem CM Bhagwant Mann was very receptive. Assured that he will deliver on people’s aspirations."

Post meeting he said, "We spoke about law and order, financial emergency, drug problem and the nexus between drug smugglers and the police. The meeting between us was positive."

At the meeting, Navjot Sidhu also praised CM Mann for removing encroachments on government land in Punjab.

Most constructive 50 minutes spent… Reiterated the pro Punjab agenda that I have stood for years… Talked about means to generate income, it’s the only solution to end Punjab’s problem… CM @BhagwantMann was very receptive… Assured that he will deliver on people’s aspirations… pic.twitter.com/BH77c1QFNX — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) May 9, 2022

CM Bhagwant Mann gave him several suggestions, here's a look at some of them:

Not selling liquor through contractors

Controlling petrol, diesel, sand and liquor. Stopping excise revenue pilferage

Cancelling power purchase agreements that enable people to get cheap electricity

Breaking the monopoly over cable

Taking to Twitter the former Punjab Congress president yesterday said, "Will meet CM Bhagwant Mann tomorrow at 5:15 pm in Chandigarh to discuss matters regarding the revival of Punjab's economy. Punjab's resurrection is only possible with an honest collective effort."

Sidhu's meeting with Mann came at a time when AICC in-charge of Punjab Harish Chaudhary has recommended disciplinary action against him.

Chaudhary moved a complaint to the Disciplinary Action Committee against Sidhu and requested to take action against him.

After a poll drubbing in five states recently, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi had asked its state unit chiefs in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur to put down their papers.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 08:19 PM IST