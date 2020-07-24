MoS Arjun Ram Meghwal launches papad to fight COVID-19, gets brutally trolled on Twitter

Union Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal has launched a papad brand and claimed that it will help develop anti-bodies to fight COVID-19. “It will be very helpful in fighting the coronavirus,” he said.
The Minister went on to add the papad brand "Bhabhiji Papad" has been launched under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.
After the video went viral on the internet, Arjun Ram Meghwal was brutally trolled. "BJP leaders like this- selling papad as COVID cure is the reason why Congress brought in Right to Education in India," wrote Youth Congress.
"So those WhatsApp forwards educating us about NOT SPREADING fake news as it SHALL lead to arrest under the Disaster Management Act were only for common citizens?" a Twitter user wrote.
Meanwhile, India on Friday recorded the highest single-day spike of 49,310 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, while 1,129 new fatalities have been recorded in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The total number of coronavirus cases stand at 12,87,945 including 4,40,135 active cases, 8,17,209 cured/discharged/migrated. The cumulative toll has reached 30,601 deaths.
