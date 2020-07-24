MoS Arjun Ram Meghwal launches papad to fight COVID-19, gets brutally trolled on Twitter

After the video went viral on the internet, Arjun Ram Meghwal was brutally trolled. "BJP leaders like this- selling papad as COVID cure is the reason why Congress brought in Right to Education in India," wrote Youth Congress.

"So those WhatsApp forwards educating us about NOT SPREADING fake news as it SHALL lead to arrest under the Disaster Management Act were only for common citizens?" a Twitter user wrote.

Here are a few Twitter reactions: