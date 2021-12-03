Morning walkers to be charged Rs 200 at Osmania University



Hyderabad, December 3: Monthly fee of Rs 200 for morning walkers will be charged by the Osmania University, to regulate the movement of outsiders, said vice-chancellor D Ravinder.

Ravinder said, "Our intention is to protect the environment and provide better facilities. We are creating awareness to create green campus, oxygen zones and ECO zones. Osmania University is for everyone. If anybody is not able to pay the fees, let them come and take the ID card and use the roads for walking. To regulate the movement, we are coming up with the idea with the interest of the people." Ravinder said walkers go around the university. To protect the interest of Osmania University and its students, scholars and the faculty, a dialogue was made with the walkers.



Ravinder said that Osmania University has a number of colonies and there are many routes to enter the campus. There are ID cards for students. Vehicles have stickers."Recently an unidentified person entered the forest area of the university and buried a dog that created panic. So such a thing needs to stop," he added.



"Locals themselves gave the idea and requested me to put some chairs. Subsequently, the senior citizens requested to make BIO toilets and drinking water facilities. Since the request came from the walkers I asked them to pay a nominal fee of Rs 200," he said.

"Due to the COVID pandemic, it has not been used. So we allocated some timing to the university students as well as outside people to utilize the gym facility as a Fit India program. For that, we nominally charge Rs 1000. Similarly, we have three grounds. Outsiders come and walk and leave garbage making the environment dirty. So to regulate the outsider we charged some amount of money and gave separate ID cards," he stated.

