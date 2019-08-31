More than 3 crore people eligible for inclusion in final NRC list: MHA

New Delhi: Over three crore people were found eligible for inclusion in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) list, whereas 19,06,657 people who did not submit claims were left out, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Saturday. A total of 3,11,21,004 people were found eligible.

On Saturday morning, hard copies of the supplementary list of inclusions were available for public view at NRC Seva Kendras (NSK), offices of the Deputy Commissioner and offices of the Circle Officer during office hours. The status of both inclusion and exclusion can be viewed on the NRC website (www.nrcassam.nic.in).

The MHA stated that the NRC updation process in Assam was started on the Supreme Court orders in 2013. It is being carried out by the Registrar General of India and is being monitored by the apex court.

The process of receipt of NRC Application Forms started during the end of May 2015 and ended on August 31,2015. As many as 3,30,27,661 members applied through 68,37,660 applications.

The process of NRC update in Assam differs from the rest of the country and is governed by Rule 4A and the corresponding Schedule of the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003.

"These rules have been framed as per the cut-off date of March 24 (midnight), 1971 decided as per the Assam Accord. The process of receipt of NRC application forms started at the end of May 2015 and ended on August 31, 2015. A total of 3,30,27,661 people applied for it through 68,37,660 applications," said a statement issued by the NRC authorities and the MHA on Saturday.

"The particulars submitted by the applicants were taken up for scrutiny to determine eligibility of their inclusion in the NRC. "The NRC update is a mammoth exercise with around 52,000 state government officials working on it over a prolonged period.

"As per the Supreme Court order, the draft NRC (complete draft) was published on July 30, 2018 wherein 2,89,83,677 numbers of people were found eligible for inclusion. Later on claims were received from 36,26,630 people against exclusions."

"The verification process was carried out and objections were received against inclusion of 1,87,633 persons whose names had appeared in Complete Draft. Another Additional Draft Exclusions List was published on June 26, 2019 wherein 1,02,462 persons were excluded," said the statement.