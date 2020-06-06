More tests, more Covid cases

New Delhi: The COVID-19 positive cases in India have shot up as more persons are tested. The highest 9,751 persons were detected with the positive symptoms in a single day as against 9,304 a day earlier as the govt ramped up the tests to 1,43,661 in the past 24 hours to have 48.86 tested in India so far. The number of tests are going up daily, 1,37,158 on Wed­nesday and 1,39,485 on Thursday.

As many as 6.79% of those tested on Friday were detected to have infection of the dreaded virus. India has recorded 2,35,540 persons found positive so far since March but it is just 0.46% of those tested.

The big jump in the positive cases as against the national average of 0.46% is a matter of concern for the health ministry as health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan says the cases may go up with relaxation of the lockdown and so preparations should be made to increase hospitalisation to tackle influx of the virus patients in the coming days.

Over 273 persons succumbed in the past 24 hours, raising the country’s death toll to 6,637 which is 2.80% of the total tested positive and hospitalised. The recovery rate, however, slipped to 48.27%. Total 1,10,960 persons are still under treatment.