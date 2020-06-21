'More sensitivity, kindness, understanding and patience': Ratan Tata urges to stop online hate, bullying

Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata on Sunday urged people to stop online hatred and bullying and instead support each other in what has been a “year full of challenges” for everyone.

In a post on Instagram, Tata said that the online community is being hurtful to each other and brings each other down "harshly and with quick judgements.

"I believe this year especially calls for us to be unified and helpful and is not the time to pull each other down," he said.

The industrialist added that more sensitivity, more kindness, more understanding and patience is required than what one sees today.

"My presence online is limited, but I truly hope it will evolve into a place of empathy and support for everyone, no matter what your cause, rather than hate and bullying," Ratan Tata further said.