'More power to all our farmers': TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee after PM Modi announces repeal of 3 farm laws

Kolkata: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he would repeal the three farm laws, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that this is the victory for the farmers.

Taking to Twitter, the West Bengal Chief Minister said, “My heartfelt congratulations to every single farmer who fought relentlessly and was not fazed by the cruelty with which @BJP4India treated you. This is YOUR VICTORY! My deepest condolences to everyone who lost their loved ones in this fight.”

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen said that no force can be effective against the united fight of the people.

“We have seen the same grit of the farmers in Singur and Nandigram. We are however waiting for the government to announce that in the parliament when the winter session starts on November 29. We had demanded the bill to be sent to the select committee and they have now agreed to that,” said Sen.

Notably, the Prime Minister said that the BJP led Central government would repeal the three farm laws in the winter session of the Parliament.

TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee said, “More power to all our FARMERS! Their long and arduous struggle, their grit and determination against all adversities has shown @BJP4India their true place. This is the real POWER OF DISSENT in a Democracy and I salute each and every farmer for their courage. #MyIndia.”

Meanwhile, when contacted no West Bengal BJP leaders agreed to comment on the issue.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 10:08 PM IST