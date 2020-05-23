More Covid cases but recovery rate improves

NEW DELHI: The number of persons detected with confirmed COVID-19 positive cases shot up to a record 6654 in the testing of 1.15 lakh since Friday but the recovery rate improved from 40.97% to 41.39% with as many as 3250 cured and discharged from hospitals, raising the total recoveries to 51,784.

As many as 38.35 lakh persons have been tested so far, resulting in 1,25,101 persons found as confirmed cases of the viral disease since March while the death toll rose to 3720, with 137 persons dying in the past 24 hours. A total of 148 persons had died a day earlier.

Maharashtra continues to have the highest death casualty of 1517, an increase of 63 in the past 24 hours, and the highest 41,642 COVID-19 cases, 2940 detected since Friday. The second highest 802 deaths were reported in Gujarat, an increase 29 in a day, though the state slipped to the third position in terms of 13,268 positive cases detected so far even as Tamil Nadu comes second with 14,753, though with comparatively less mortality of 98, four of them in 24 hours.