More cases, more deaths in India

New Delhi: India on Thursday recorded 35,871 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day rise in 102 days while the new active cases in the past 24 hours shot up to 17,958, the highest in 2021. As many as 36,011 new infections were recorded on December 6.

The active Covid-19 cases crossed 2.52 lakh, with Maharashtra topping at 76,852 active cases, followed by 59,607 in Kerala and 24,786 in Karnataka, the Health Ministry reported on Thursday. It also scaled up the Coronavirus tests to 10.63 lakh in the past 24 hours, the highest for the month of March, while crossing 23 crore in terms of the total tests undertaken since March last year.

The country's death toll increased to 1.59 lakh, with 172 succumbing to the virus in the past 24 hours, which include 84 in Maharashtra, 35 in Punjab and 13 in Kerala.

Over 23 crore tested

As country witnessing a continuous surge in Covid-19 cases in many of its states, India has tested over 23 crores coronavirus samples till Thursday. At least 23,03,13,163 samples have been conducted so far on Thursday, informed a government release.

According to the health ministry statement, the cumulative national positivity rate continues to remain less than five per cent and stands at 4.98% on Thursday.

More than 20 lakh (20,78,719) vaccine doses were administered on day-61 of the vaccination drive till March 17.

Of the total, 17,38,750 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 28,412 sessions for the first dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 3,39,969 HCWs and FLWs received the second dose of vaccine.

Meanwhile, a total active caseload has reached 2,52,364 today, comprising 2.20 per cent of the total positive cases. A net incline of 17,958 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

The graph below gives a snapshot of the COVID-19 scenario in the country.

Five states including Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report a surge in the coronavirus daily new cases. 79.54 per cent of the new cases are from these five states.

35,871 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 16,620 (accounting for 63.21 per cent of the daily new cases). It is followed by Kerala with 1,792 while Punjab reported 1,492 new cases.

Rise of daily new cases being witnessed in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana.

While Kerala reporting a consistently declining trend over the last one month.

Country's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,10,63,025 today. The national recovery rate is 96.41 per cent. 17,741 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

172 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Five states account for 84.88 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (84). Punjab follows with 35 daily deaths and Kerala reported 13 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The case fatality rate remains below 1.5 per cent (1.39 per cent) and is continuously declining.

Eighteen states/UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Rajasthan, Assam, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Ladakh (UT), Manipur, D&N & D&N, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.