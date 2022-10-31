Morbi bridge collapse: Two from management held, questioning in progress |

In a recent development, the Gujarat police have detained two people in the Morbi bridge collapse case. The Morbi bridge collapsed on Sunday leaving at least 130 dead.

"We have held a couple of people from the management and are questioning them," said Rahul Tripathi, SP Morbi.

#MorbiBridgeCollapse | We have held a couple of people from the management and are questioning them: Rahul Tripathi, SP Morbi#Gujarat — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022

The death toll in Morbi suspension bridge collapse in Gujarat rose to 132 on Monday with rescue personnel recovering more bodies from the Machchhu river, a police official said.

The over a century-old bridge, which had reopened five days ago after extensive repairs and renovation, was crammed with people when it collapsed around 6.30 pm on Sunday.

"At least 132 deaths have been reported so far," the official said.

State govenment announces compensation

The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

The National Disaster Response Force rushed three teams to Morbi district.

Following the accident, Modi has cancelled his road show, scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad Monday ahead of the state Assembly polls, BJP sources said.

A "page committee sammelan", scheduled to be held on Tuesday in Modi's virtual presence, has been put off, they added.