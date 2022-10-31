Morbi bridge collapse: 12 members of Rajkot BJP MP Mohanbhai Kalyanji Kundariya's family die in mishap

Mohanbhai Kalyanji Kundariya, BJP MP from Rajkot at the Morbi bridge collapse site on Sunday evening. | Twitter/ ANI

Morbi: As many as twelve family members of Mohanbhai Kalyanji Kundariya, BJP MP from Rajkot, also lost their lives in the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat on Sunday evening.

"I have lost 12 members of my family, including five children, in the mishap. I lost family members who were from my sister's family," Mohanbhai Kalyanji Kundariya told India Today.

The BJP MP added that, "The NDRF, SDRF and local administration are carrying out the search and rescue operations. All those who survived the mishap have been rescued and efforts are underway to recover the bodies of those in Machchhu river and rescue boats are also at the spot."

As many as 132 people, mostly women and children, were killed when the century-old suspension bridge on Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed. Five teams of NDRF, Army, SDRF and local administration are carrying out search and rescue operations on war footing.

Asked about how permission was given to open the bridge, the BJP MP said, "An investigation will be carried out to find out how this tragedy unfolded. Those found responsible will be punished. Among those dead are mostly women and children and locals and NGOs have also joined the rescue operations."

“More than 60 bodies were recovered, of which more are of children, women & elderly. The rest have been rescued; a NDRF rescue op is underway. We’re taking this matter very seriously, it’s very saddening,” the minister said on Sunday.