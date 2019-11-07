Moot PM? Pak Army shuts down Imran Khan, says Kartarpur pilgrims will need passports

Islamabad: Just days before the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor, Pakistan's Army spokesman Major Gen Asif Ghafoor, in a major U-turn, announced that Indian Sikh pilgrims would require a passport.

"As we have a security link, the entry would be a legal one under a permit on a passport-based identity. There will be no compromise on security or sovereignty," Gen Ghafoor said while talking on a private TV channel.

This comes after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on November 1 announced that his government had waived off two requirements for Indian pilgrims visiting Kartarpur - they won't need a passport just a valid ID and no advance booking was required.

"For Sikhs coming for a pilgrimage to Kartarpur from India, I have waived 2 requirements: i) they won't need a passport - just a valid ID; ii) they no longer have to register 10 days in advance. Also, no fee will be charged on the day of inauguration & on Guruji's 550th birthday," Khan had said in a tweet.