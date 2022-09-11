Moose Wala murder accused spent a lot of time in Mumbai to target Salman Khan: Punjab DGP

Salman Khan | ANI

Bollywood actor Salman Khan was on the target list on instructions from jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who orchestrated the killing of famed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Sunday.

The preliminary interrogation of Moose Wala murder accused Kapil Pandit revealed that he was approached by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang through Sampat Nehra and Canada-based fugitive Goldy Brar to carry out the killing of Salman Khan, the state police chief told the media here.

Santosh Jadhav, who was arrested in Maharashtra in the Moosewala killing, and Sachin Thapan, who has been detained in Azerbaijan, were also part of the module to allegedly target Salman Khan.

Salman Khan had received a threat days after Moose Wala murder in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

The letter in Hindi said that both Salim Khan and his son would soon meet the same fate as slain singer Siddhu Moose Wala (Tera Moosawala bana denge), said the police sources on condition of anonymity.

“Kapil Pandit, one of the arrested accused, said during interrogation that he along with Sachin Bishnoi and Santosh Yadav had conducted a recce in Mumbai to target Salman Khan on the instructions of Lawrence Bishnoi. We will also interrogate them,” he added.

DGP Yadav said that to target Salman Khan, a plan was made in collaboration with Sampat Nehra, which we got to know on May 30.

He further said that Red Corner Notice has been issued against gangster Goldy Brar through Interpol with the help of central agencies.

"They had done an elaborate recce and they spent a lot of time in Mumbai and we will also verify this angle in the investigation," Yadav said, adding that "the disclosures on targeting Salman Khan were preliminary and yet to be corroborated. We can even send a team to Mumbai".

Police target Moose Wala murderers

Punjab Police on Saturday arrested the sixth and last shooter — Deepak Mundi — in the Moose Wala murder case along with his two aides Kapil Pandit and Rajinder Joker from the Indo-Nepal border in West Bengal when they were attempting to escape to Nepal.

The operation was carried out jointly by the Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) along with Delhi Police and central agencies.

Pandit and Joker provided logistical support, including weapons and hideouts to the accused.

A team of AGTF led by AIG Gurmeet Chauhan and DSP Bikram Brar brought Mundi and his two aides to Punjab by air on Saturday night.

With these three arrests, the total number of arrests in the Moosewala murder case rose to 23, and two shooters identified as Manpreet Singh alias Manu Kussa and Jagroop Singh alias Roopa were neutralized during an encounter in Bhakna village of Amritsar.

