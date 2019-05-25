Moon Moon Sen: Queen of ‘foot-in-the-mouth’, her connection with Pakistan PM Imran Khan and more

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 results are out and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saw a massive victory. The polls this time saw a host of celebrities contesting, but it seems the glamour quotient did not work for all the big names. On one side names like Sunny Deol, Hans Raj Hans, Hema Malini, Kirron Kher, and Ravi Kishan, entered the lower house of Parliament. While on the other, there’s Raj Babbar, Urmila Matondkar, Shatrughan Sinha, and Moon Moon Sen, failed to woo voters.

Among all actor-turned-politicians, the one that caught our attention is Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) Moon Moon Sen who lost to BJP’s Babul Supriyo in Asansol by 1,97,637 votes. Sen was a giant slayer in Lok Sabha Elections 2014, with her victory against nine-time CPM lawmaker Basudev Acharya in Bankura with a margin of over one lakh votes. And this victory gave enough confidence to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to field her against Babul Supriyo in 2019. Supriyo had won in 2014 from Asansol against TMC’s Dola Sen by a margin of 60,000 votes.

Sen is known for ‘foot-in-mouth’ situations.

Her dukh ph(r)ase

On counting day, May 23, Moon Moon Sen’s reaction after she was trailing by over 65,000 votes from Asansol went viral. In the ANI video, she was asked about her reaction to the count, to which she replied, between smiles, “bahot dukh dukh ho raha hai (feeling very sad)…kyunki counting acchi nahi jaa rahi… (as the counting is not going well.)”. She repeated the phrase ‘dukh’ and that was enough for the Twitter junta to go berserk and soon it was flooded with memes and jokes.

#WATCH TMC Candidate from Asansol, Moon Moon Sen reacts on present trends,she is trailing BJP candidate Babul Supriyo by over 65,000 votes. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/LFYfTTMMzb — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

Late ‘Bed tea’

In April 2019, Babul Supriyo’s car was vandalised after the start of the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections. He alleged that TMC workers were not allowing people to vote. When asked Sen about the violence in her constituency, she replied she was unaware of the violence as she woke up late. She was quoted saying, “They gave me my bed tea very late, so I woke up very late. What can I say? I really don’t know.” Her response soon made headlines, where some trolled while the others appreciated her for her honesty.

About Moon Moon Sen

Andar Baahar, Musafir, Mohabbat Ki Kasam, Jaal and Pyaar Ki Jeet, to name a few. Not just Hindi films, she is known for her roles in known for her works in Bengali, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi and Kannada films. She has also been felicitated with Andhra Pradesh state Nandi Award for Best Supporting Actress in1987, for her role in the film Sirivennela. She has acted in over 60 films and several TV serials. She was married into a royal family in Tripura before entering the film industry. Sen joined TMC in March 2014, soon after her mother and popular Bengali actress Suchitra Sen’s death.

Fun fact: Cricketer turned Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan was Sen’s classmate in Oxford.