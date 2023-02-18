Monu Manesar, cow vigilante, refutes allegation: ‘Was in Gurugram hotel at time of incident’ (WATCH)

Screen grab of a video posted on Twitter in which Monu Manesar claims that he is innocent. | Image credit: Twitter

Monu Manesar, the main accused in the cow vigilantism case in which charred bodies of two men from Rajashtan's Bharatpur were found in a burnt car in the Haryana, has said that he has no connection with the incident and claimed that he was in a hotel in Gurugram at the time of the incident.

He also claimed that he has CCTV footage in his possession to prove his innocence.

Monu Manesar is one of the six persons of right-wing group Bajrang Dal named in an first information report lodged with police in Bharatpur.

In a statement given to news agency ANI, Manesar has earlier claimed that he was in a hotel in Gurugram at the time of the incident and he has the footage of him being present in the hotel premises. He further said that the two victims were unknown to him and he has no idea what happened to them.

Manesar says, "I am innocent. Ready to assist the police."

Earlier in another post on Twitter, Manesar, who can be seen standing with four others in a pitch dark night, said,''The allegation against me is totally baseless.There was no one from the Bajrang Dal's team at the place where the incident happened. The incident is tragic and we heard about it through social media. Strict action must be taken against Those who are behind the incident. No one should be spared. I appeal we all should assist the police in the case. However, all the accused in the case are innocent.”

The charred bodies of Junaid (35) and Nasir (27) were found in a Mahindra Bolero on Thursday afternoon near a village on the Haryana-Rajasthan border. The two were cousins and their families alleged they had been abducted and assaulted on Wednesday by members of right-wing group Bajrang Dal.

Condemning the incident, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that strict action will be taken against those who are guilty.