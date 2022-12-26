Month after RJD-JDU join forces, CBI reopens corruption case against former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav

RJD chief and former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav |

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reopened a corruption case against former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, according to a report in NDTV.

This move by the government could cause a political uproar. This comes months after his party joined forces with Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United (JDU) to establish the state's government.

What is the case?

As per the details of the case, Yadav was bribed with a property in south Delhi by the influential real estate company DLF Group, which was also interested in the renovation of the New Delhi Railway Station and rail land lease projects in Mumbai's Bandra neighbourhood.

It is alleged that a DLF-funded shell firm purchased the property at a price significantly below the going rate at the time. The complaint asserts that Tejashwi Yadav and other members of the Yadav family acquired the south Delhi bungalow by purchasing the shell firm for a pitiful sum.