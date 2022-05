The Southwest Monsoon is likely to hit Kerala on 27th May, the weather office said on Thursday.

While the onset of monsoon over the Andaman and Nicobar islands signals the arrival of the four-month rainy season, the arrival of rains over Kerala is the most-watched event for weather watchers.

The normal date for onset of monsoon over Kerala is June 1.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 04:45 PM IST