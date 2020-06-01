Monsoon 2020: India likely to receive 'normal' rainfall says IMD

While the IMD had initially said that the onset of monsoon would be delayed by a few days, this was preponed to June 1 owing to the presence of a a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

In related news, a cyclonic storm is likely to hit the western coastal states of India. An IMD tweet from May 31 had said that a "low pressure area would form over southeast-east-central Arabian Sea". The IMD said that this low pressure area would intensify into depression in the coming hours and could even gain in intensity. It added that this would "move north-northwestwards towards Gujarat & north Maharashtra coasts till 3rd June".

A red alert has been issued for parts of Gujarat and Maharashtra, and fishermen have been urged to not venture out for the next few days.

Goa too has sounded a warning. The IMD has issued an orange alert for the coastal state, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall till Thursday.