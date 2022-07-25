Monkeypox outbreak: Yogi govt sounds high alert in UP

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI Photo

Sounding high alert on monkeypox disease, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has issued directives for the health officials. Adityanath himself has asked the officials to start preparing for the disease at the state and district level.

As per the directions of the chief minister, 10 beds in each of the Covid hospitals, across the state have been reserved for monkeypox patients. This has been done for the treatment and isolation of patients in case of need. Surveillance units have been activated in each district in the wake of the spread of monkeypox.

The Chief Medical Officers of districts have been asked to select master trainers among the doctors posted in hospitals under them and start their training. These master trainers would train doctors and para-medical workers at various levels.

The community health officers and front-line workers such as ANM & ASHA would also be imparted training to handle monkeypox patients.

The UP CM has further asked King George Medical University (KGMU) to conduct the test of samples collected from the suspected patients. The state government has issued mobile numbers and emails of two KGMU doctors who would test the samples. Besides, the state government has also issued necessary directives to check the spread of monkeypox.

As per the order, the doctors and others have been asked to use a PPE kit while handling patients and inform the surveillance unit in case of any suspect.