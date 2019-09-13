Money laundering case: DK Shivakumar daughter reaches ED office

New Delhi: Aishwarya, daughter of Congress leader DK Shivakumar appeared at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office here on Thursday morning for questioning in connection with the money laundering case in which Kumar is an accused.

ED on Tuesday had summoned her asking her to appear before it on September 12. Also, Shivakumar was brought to the ED office today. Shivakumar was arrested by the agency late evening on September 3, after which he was sent to the ED's custody for ten days by a Delhi court.

A money laundering case was registered by the agency against him in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax Department.

The I-T Department, during the initial probe, had found unaccounted and misreported wealth linked to Shivkumar.

The I-T Department also came across money laundering and hawala operations, involving a network of persons across Delhi and Bengaluru. They had allegedly set up a base in order to transport and utilise the unaccounted cash.