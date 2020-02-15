Mohan Bhagwat inaugurates new Gujarat RSS headquarter building

Ahmedabad: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat inaugurated the newly-constructed Gujarat headquarter building of the Sangh- Dr Hedgewar Bhavan- here on Saturday.

He inaugurated the five-storey building, located in Maninagar area, after offering flowers to a large painting of Bharat Mata installed at its main entrance.

The new structure was built at a cost of Rs five crore after the demolition of the previous RSS building, which was around five decades old.

The new complex has two basements for parking. It houses a large hall on the first floor, two small halls on the second and third floors, a library and rooms for stay, a release by the RSS said.