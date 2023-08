Former Indian cricket team captain and Congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin's car was stopped by protesting Congress workers in Rehmat Nagar, Hyderabad. Visuals of the incident surfaced on social media on Thursday (August 10).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)