Mohali RPG attack: Punjab Police identify two gangsters from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh

In the latest development in Mohali RPG attack matter, Punjab Police have identified two criminals from outside the state, according to Hindustan Times report. According to senior officials probing the case, an analysis of the leads shows the two accused are gangsters and one of them belongs to Jhajjar district in Haryana, while the other is from Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh.

“Like other members of this (terror) module, they were also paid to carry out the attack. The two are gangsters and have a criminal past,” a top police official said.

However, third person who accompanied the duo, Charat Singh, is still at large. Charat, who is serving life sentence in a murder case, was recently released on parole.

The police said that the two attackers are among the criminals rounded up from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana recently.

They were hired by Lakhbir Singh Landa, the Canada-based Punjab-origin gangster, who is the main conspirator of the attack.

On May 9, a rocket-propelled grenade hit the Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali, shattering windowpanes on one of the floors of the building. The explosion took place at around 7.45 pm at the office located at sector 77 in Mohali.

The windowpanes on one of the floors of the building were shattered because of the explosion.

A quick reaction team of the Chandigarh police was also deputed near the Intelligence office building.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 04:00 PM IST