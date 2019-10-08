Modi's silence emboldening cow vigilantes, PM must say something: Shashi Tharoor

Thiruvananthapuram: Expressing concern over FIR against 49 'concerned Indian citizens' who wrote a letter to PM Modi highlighting the rise of mob lynching in the country, Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister and said that he must break his silence, which is being misinterpreted by cow vigilantes.

"What prompted this letter is particularly the recent FIR against 49 artists and intellectuals. There have been incidents after incidents for quite a while now. There has been mounting concern about the state of expression in our country. Now, the point is reached where many of us feel that the Prime Minister must break his silence and say something," he told reporters here.

"On cow vigilantism and mob lynching, we have been consistently saying that the Prime Minister's silence is misinterpreted as something that emboldens people who are attacking others with impunity. On a subject like this, for a Prime Minister to send a signal to the nation that he stands with freedom of expression. He once had said that Constitution is his holy book," Tharoor said.

Earlier in the day, he wrote a letter to him expressing concern over the filing of FIR against 49 'concerned Indian citizens' who wrote a letter to PM Modi highlighting the rise of mob lynching in the country. The Congress leader the atmosphere in the country is "deeply troubling".