Modi's Mann Ki Baat has Kashyap losing sleep at night, trolls PM for only talking and not listening

Bollywood director and producer Anurag Kashyap has been on Twitter too much lately. He has openly criticised the BJP government for its discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and even gone as far as comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Hitler, so has many others on social media.

In his last attack on the PM and his regime, last night at 3.54 a.m, Kashyap took to Twitter to taunt the PM for talking too much and not listening to its people. Kashyap attacked PM Modi’s favourite thing to do every Sunday, Mann Ki Baat.

Kashyap wrote on Twitter, “Will you only keep talking or listen to their Man ki Baat as well? Shut the monologue and start a dialogue maybe?”