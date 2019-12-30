Modi's Mann Ki Baat has Kashyap losing sleep at night, trolls PM for only talking and not listening

Bollywood director and producer Anurag Kashyap has been on Twitter too much lately. He has openly criticised the BJP government for its discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and even gone as far as comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Hitler, so has many others on social media.
In his last attack on the PM and his regime, last night at 3.54 a.m, Kashyap took to Twitter to taunt the PM for talking too much and not listening to its people. Kashyap attacked PM Modi’s favourite thing to do every Sunday, Mann Ki Baat.
Kashyap wrote on Twitter, “Will you only keep talking or listen to their Man ki Baat as well? Shut the monologue and start a dialogue maybe?”
Anurag Kashyap wrote on Twitter: “I would truly appreciate if the Gandhis just retire. Privilege politics is not going to cut through with people. People see/hear them and want to vote for Modi. They should be on a permanent vacation. That will actually give us a fighting chance against fascism”.
Kashyap has also been tweeting his criticism in mostly in Hindi, the original tweet read, “बोलते ही रहेंगे या उनके भी मन की बात सुनेंगे । monologue बंद कर के dialogue हो जाए कभी ?”
Kashyap had earlier deleted a video comparing PM Modi and Hitler which had the wrong subtitles, but he had later posted a picture of the two wearing shorts with the same sentiment. He said that while he deleted his ‘fake news’, Modi supporters didn’t delete any of his ‘fake news’.
He said that his devotees were running fake news, and refused to apologise saying Modi was ‘Urban Nazi’.
Kashyap also recently took a dig at the Congress government, reacting to an incident where a 13-year-old boy allegedly beaten brutally by the Uttar Pradesh police, on Sunday, he said that he would truly appreciate it if the Gandhis retire.
