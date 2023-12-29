'Modi's Guarantee Is Trust Of Poor, Not Formula For Election Victory': PM Narendra Modi On His Promise In Assembly Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | X/BJP4India

New Delhi, December 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that "Modi's guarantee" is not a formula for winning elections but is the "trust of the poor" and he will not allow this faith to be violated. In an interview with India Today, PM Modi also responded to the opposition's allegations about unemployment and inflation and said the BJP has a pan-India appeal.

PM Modi said that the trust of the poor gives him energy. "Modi's guarantee is not a formula made for winning elections, Modi's guarantee is the trust of the poor. Today, every poor person in the country knows that Modi will not back down from his duty. This trust of the poor also gives me the energy, that even if I completely exhaust myself or push myself over my limit, I would not let this trust be violated," he said.

The Prime Minister had, in his election rallies in assembly polls in five states last month, talked about "Modi ki guarantee", saying that it is a guarantee that the promise made will be fulfilled. The BJP ousted the Congress from power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, scored a handsome victory in Madhya Pradesh and improved its performance in Telangana.

Read Also PM Narendra Modi Accepts Invitation To Inaugurate BAPS Hindu Mandir In Abu Dhabi; See Photo

Referring to the schemes and initiatives of the government aimed at making India's industry more competitive globally, he said infrastructure creation is happening at a never-before-seen pace, and all sectors are doing much better than what they did 10 years ago.

"It is well known that investments in infrastructure have a large multiplier impact on growth and employment. Hence, we have constantly increased the capital investment outlay," PM Modi said.

He said that the reforms should focus on improving the lives of people. "As a result of such reforms, India's growth journey has picked up rapid pace," PM Modi said, exuding confidence of India becoming a 5-trillion-dollar economy.



PM Modi on India's G20 Presidency

Speaking about the success of India's G20 Presidency, the Prime Minister said that India was able to bring focus on human-centric development.

"We were able to bring focus on human-centric development to the global agenda. We got the developed and developing world to forge consensus. We revitalised multilateralism," the PM said.

Referring to the African Union joining as a member of G20 in New Delhi, PM Modi pointed out that India's Presidency became a platform to provide a rightful place to the Global South in shaping the global narrative. On India's position on global issues like the Ukraine crisis and Gaza war, Prime Minister said he has always advocated an honest dialogue and sincere diplomacy.

"I have always believed that honest dialogue and sincere diplomacy should be the preferred path to resolve differences, in an atmosphere free from fear and coercion. Be it in Ukraine or in Gaza, our approach has been guided by this belief. We cannot let terrorists or violence set the agenda," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi on Article 370 verdict

On the recent Supreme Court judgement on Article 370, Prime Minister said that the people of the regions are free to shape their destinies. "With Article 370 gone forever, the people of J-K and Ladakh, for the first time, are free to shape their destinies with their own hands...the Government has adopted a multi-pronged approach with focus on security, development, investment in infrastructure and human capital and complete re-engineering of government processes through reforms," he said.

"We are absolutely on the path of ensuring sustainable peace, stability and prosperity for the people of the region by improving their living standards, promoting economic growth and generating employment opportunities," he added. The Prime Minister said that India has shown remarkable resilience despite two years of a once-in-a-century pandemic and global conflicts disrupting global value chains and even causing recessionary. He said average inflation during 2014-15 to 2023-24 (till November) was only 5.1 per cent, compared to 8.2 per cent during the ten years of Congress-led UPA government.

"Creation of jobs has been the topmost priority of my government. All our efforts have been geared up to the task," the PM said.