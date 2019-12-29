Modi's ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ is contradictory to his teachings and preachings: Shatrughan Sinha

Former BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha condemed Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's alleged manhandling by UP Police when she had gone to visit a retired police officer who was arrested after taking part in the anti-CAA protests.
In an address to the Prime Minister, the actor-politician said that Modi's ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ is contradictory to his teachings and preachings. He added that the police misbehaved with Priyanka Gandhi, the beti of the prominent Nehru-Gandhi family, when she was going to see the families of those who were killed during the CAA protests in Lucknow.
"Sir, most humbly, I hope, wish & pray that good sense prevails on our/your people for peace, security, unity especially towards the safety of women. Your most talked about slogan ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ is contradictory to your teachings & preachings. Police misbehaving with the ‘Beti’ #PriyankaGandhiVadra of the most prominent #NehruGandhi family in the country, when she was going to see the families of those who were killed, shot dead, arrested including the family of the former IPS officer's family during the #CAAprotests in Lucknow," he tweeted.
Sinha told the PM that the tweets were for his 'perusal, action and reaction'. Then added that this is no way to conduct damage control.
"First, you removed / downsized the security of VIPs, slowly but surely increased your security, then removed the #SPG cover of the Gandhi family & now, the #UPPolice under your Govt.’s instructions dealt with her in most shameful manner. This is highly condemnable. Despite the misconduct Priyanka went ahead on a two wheeler to meet the concerned person with commitment & dedication. Bravo! Kudos to her. This is for your perusal, action & reaction. Aise, damage control nahin hota Sir," Sinha posted in a series of tweets.
A high-voltage drama unfolded in Lucknow on Saturday evening as Priyanka Gandhi alleged that she was manhandled by police personnel who grabbed her by the throat and pushed her when she resisted their attempts to stop her from visiting the residence of the retired IPS officer, arrested in connection with the recent anti-CAA protests.
The state police denied the allegation as "false", while an angry Congress, at a press conference in Delhi, slammed the police action and demanded imposition of President's Rule in UP.
