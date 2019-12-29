Modi's ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ is contradictory to his teachings and preachings: Shatrughan Sinha

Former BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha condemed Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's alleged manhandling by UP Police when she had gone to visit a retired police officer who was arrested after taking part in the anti-CAA protests.

In an address to the Prime Minister, the actor-politician said that Modi's ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ is contradictory to his teachings and preachings. He added that the police misbehaved with Priyanka Gandhi, the beti of the prominent Nehru-Gandhi family, when she was going to see the families of those who were killed during the CAA protests in Lucknow.

"Sir, most humbly, I hope, wish & pray that good sense prevails on our/your people for peace, security, unity especially towards the safety of women. Your most talked about slogan ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ is contradictory to your teachings & preachings. Police misbehaving with the ‘Beti’ #PriyankaGandhiVadra of the most prominent #NehruGandhi family in the country, when she was going to see the families of those who were killed, shot dead, arrested including the family of the former IPS officer's family during the #CAAprotests in Lucknow," he tweeted.