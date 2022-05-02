'Modi’s 8-years of misgovernance is a case study...': Rahul Gandhi's dig at Prime minister

Mumbai: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the current power crisis and said the PM's 8-years of misgovernance is a case study on how to ruin world's largest fastest growing economy.

"Power Crisis, Jobs Crisis, Farmer Crisis, Inflation Crisis. PM Modi’s 8-years of misgovernance is a case study on how to ruin what was once one of the world’s fastest growing economies.", Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

With large parts of the country facing long power cuts, the opposition Congress had said on Friday the central government's misgovernance and mismanagement led to this "artificial" crisis in the scorching summer.

The party alleged that the Modi government was not providing logistical support for coal distribution to power plants across the country, leading to the crisis.

