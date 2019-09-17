MODI on 69th birthday: With Patel in backdrop, PM talks Kashmir

Kevadia: Jammu and Kashmir seems to be on top of Prime Minister's mind, even on his birthday. In a direct reference, resurrecting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's vision, Modi basked in the glory of the recent abrogation of Article 370 ending special powers to Kashmir.

Standing in vicinity of the Sardar Sarovar Dam, Modi said, "Country is witnessing fulfilment of Sardar Patel's dream of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'." "Have a look at the majestic 'Statue of Unity', India's tribute to the great Sardar Patel," he tweeted. In a direct reference to Kashmir and the abrogation, the Prime Minister said: "India is trying to complete the works that were left incomplete after Independence. People of J&K, Ladakh faced discrimination for 70 years and the country had to bear its consequences in form of separatism and violence."

Modi spent his 69th birthday morning at Kevadia Eco Park, where Modi was overwhelmed by the beauty of river Narmada. He said, its his privilege to start the day with this visit. Talking about conservations, he said: "In our culture it is believed that development can be done while protecting the environment, and it is evident here. Nature is dear to us, it is our jewel."

The Prime Minister also visited the Ekta Nursery, situated in close proximity to the iconic Statue of Unity. The nursery manufactures various traditional eco-friendly products and offers a live demonstration of their manufacturing process to the visitors. Earlier, Modi offered prayers at Garudeshwar Dutt Temple in the Narmada district of Gujarat. The pooja he performed at the dam was part of the Namami Devi Narmada Mahotsav which is being organised by the Vijay Rupani government to mark the rise of water levels 138.68 metres in the Sardar Sarovar reservoir.

Modi's wife offers puja at Kalyaneshwari temple

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wife Jashodaben visited the Kalyaneswari temple at Asansol of West Burdwan district and offered puja, a temple official said on Tuesday. Jashodaben, who was on a two-day trip to Dhanbad in Jharkhand, arrived at the famous temple at 12.45 pm on Monday and spent half an hour. Soon after she arrived with a relative, a big crowd gathered to see her. A large number of security personnel had been posted in and around the temple in view of the 67-year-old retired school teacher's visit.