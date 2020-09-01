'Modiji made it double': Amit Malviya trolled for old tweet over GDP growth after 23.9% dip

The COVID-19 pandemic-induced economic turbulence, along with measures to curb its outbreak, heavily dented India's economy and the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth contracted by -23.9 per cent during the first quarter (Q1) of 2020-21 on a year-on-year basis.

According to the National Statistical Office (NSO), the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at 'Constant (2011-12) Prices' in Q1 of 2020-21 is estimated at Rs 26.90 lakh crore, as against Rs 35.35 lakh crore in Q1 of 2019-20, showing a decline of 23.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya's old tweet over GDP growth has gone viral on Tuesday and Twitterati are trolling him over the same.

In the 2013 tweet, Malviya had written, "To become a developed country, India’s GDP will have to grow at 12 per cent a year for at least a decade."