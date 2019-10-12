Modi-Xi Summit LIVE Updates: Chinese President Xi Jinping's convoy leaves for Kovalam

Chinese President Xi Jinping's convoy leaves for Kovalam
Chennai: Chinese President Xi Jinping's convoy leaves from ITC Grand Chola Hotel for Kovalam. The Chinese President will meet PM Modi later today in Kovalam.
(Source: ANI)
PM Narendra Modi takes morning walk, cleans beach in Mamallapuram
"Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes. Also handed over my ‘collection’ to Jeyaraj, who is a part of the hotel staff. Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy! Let us also ensure we remain fit and healthy," tweeted PM Narendra Modi.
Tamil Nadu artist carves out images of PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping on watermelon
Tamil Nadu: M Elanchezian,a Theni district-based fruit carving artist carved out the images of PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on watermelon as a welcome gesture for the leaders. Both the leaders arrived in Mahabalipuram, y'day, for 2-day informal summit.
(Source: ANI)
Members of the Chinese diaspora gather outside ITC Grand Chola Hotel
Tamil Nadu: Members of the Chinese diaspora gather outside ITC Grand Chola Hotel in Chennai where President Xi Jinping is staying. The Chinese President will meet PM Modi later today in Kovalam.
(Source: ANI)
Locals peform traditional folk musicians perform at Kovalam
Tamil Nadu: Locals hold placards with pictures of PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping and traditional folk musicians perform at Kovalam. Both the leaders will meet here later today.
(Source: ANI)
