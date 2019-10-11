Modi-Xi Summit LIVE Updates: Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Chennai

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Chennai
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Chennai. The second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi will begin in Mahabalipuram today.
Source: ANI
Indian students on the eve of Xi’s visit to India
"Indian students on the eve of Xi’s visit to India. Not sure if terrifying or – nah, it’s terrifying," tweeted Ian Bremmer.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Chennai
Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Chennai. He has been received by Governor Banwarilal Purohit & Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Narendra Modi will begin their second informal meeting in Mahabalipuram today. PM Narendra Modi reaches Thiruvidanthai village near Kovalam town, where he was received by Tamil Nadu Minister K Pandiarajan. From here, he would go to his hotel - Taj Fisherman's Cove Resort.
China's President Xi Jinping will arrive in Chennai today at 2.10 pm
China's President Xi Jinping will arrive in Chennai today at 2.10 pm. Later in the day he'll leave for Mahabalipuram where he'll visit 3 monuments (Arjuna’s Penance, Panch Rathas&Shore Temple). After cultural performances at Shore Temple he'll attend the dinner hosted by PM Modi.
Cleanliness drive in Mahabalipuram ahead of Modi-Xi Summit
Tamil Nadu: Cleanliness drive going on in Mahabalipuram. The second informal meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will begin in the town today.
Security decked up in Mahabalipuram
Tamil Nadu: Chennai International Airport all decked up ahead of the arrival of President of China, Xi Jinping. The Chinese President and PM Narendra Modi will begin their second informal meeting in Mahabalipuram today.
