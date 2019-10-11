Modi-Xi Summit LIVE Updates: Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Chennai

Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Chennai. He has been received by Governor Banwarilal Purohit & Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Narendra Modi will begin their second informal meeting in Mahabalipuram today. PM Narendra Modi reaches Thiruvidanthai village near Kovalam town, where he was received by Tamil Nadu Minister K Pandiarajan. From here, he would go to his hotel - Taj Fisherman's Cove Resort.

(Source: ANI)