'Modi Will Shashtang Dandawat Before Putin': Subramanian Swamy Attacks PM Ahead Of His Russia Visit

Subramanian Swamy | Photo: PTI

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Russia visit on July 8-9, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has launched a fresh attack on him, calling him a 'Panchatantra Bat.'

On Saturday, Subramanian Swamy wrote in a post on X, "Modi has been summoned by Putin to come to Russia. At the same time, the US is holding a meeting with QUAD members minus India. Modi is now a full-fledged Panchatantra Bat. In Moscow, Modi will perform shashtang dandawat before Putin. Translation will be done by a Sanskrit-fluent Russian lady."

Yesterday, Swamy hit out at PM Modi over the border issue with China.

"China’s Xi Jinping has told a frightened Modi and the mouse Jaishankar where to get off. For the last 4 years, the Chinese have been gobbling Indian land, and all that a shivering Modi has said was, 'Koi Aaya Nahin...'. If Modi does not drive out the Chinese, then he must resign," wrote Swamy.

Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Russia on 8 and 9 July and engage in discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This will mark the PM Modi's first trip to the country since the conflict in Ukraine.

In a media briefing on Friday, June 5, it was announced that during PM Modi's visit to Russia, the countryheads would discuss the conflict in Ukraine, especially the issue of Indians recruited by the Russian military, along with other global and regional issues.