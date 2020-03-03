Modi, Trump or Obama: Ahead of PM's digital handover, here's a look at who really dominates social media?

Prime Minister Modi's recent announcement stating that he would be handing over his social media accounts has put the spotlight on the accounts in question.

In case you were wondering. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has over 53.5 million followers on Twitter. Alongside, he has 35.2 million followers on Instagram.

On Facebook, more than 44 million follow his page and his official channel on YouTube has 4.51 million subscribers.

But how exactly does the Prime Minister measure up against other world leaders and celebrities?

Ahead of his India visit President Donald Trump had claimed that he was the most popular individual on Facebook, with Prime Minister Modi being the second.

This was a reiteration of his earlier tweet that Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg had told him that he was "Number 1 on Facebook" and that his Indian counterpart was second.