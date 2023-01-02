Modi to lead Karnataka campaign

Narendra Modi | (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: Similar to the poll campaign in Gujarat, the BJP is planning to carpet bomb Karnataka with a series of rallies spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the crucial Assembly elections a couple of months away.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has informally launched the poll campaign, categorically mentioned that Modi will lead the party’s campaign.

“I have been sensing the mood of the people. They are ready to vote for us. All we need to do is reach out to them. No doubt, Modi will lead us. But for voters, our workers are Modi. You have to take Modi’s message to the people who are waiting to welcome you,” he said.

The BJP’s focus is the Old Mysuru region which has 29 seats and is the stronghold of Vokkaliga-dominated JD(S). “I have come to specifically tell you (BJP workers) that we will not join hands with any party. We will fight alone and form the government on our own,” Shah said.

The JD(S) is fighting a battle for survival and the BJP is keen to take advantage of it. Shah’s announcement that the BJP will have no truck with the JD(S) is seen more as a warning to Deve Gowda’s party not to demand more seats in case of an alliance ahead of the polls.

In fact, realising that the JD(S) will need BJP support, former prime minister Deve Gowda recently heaped praise on Shah that took many by surprise. Sensing that the JD(S) is cosying up to BJP in its battle for survival, Shah is keen on mounting maximum pressure on the party.

For the BJP, keeping the JD(S) in good stead is said to be a backup plan if it fails to secure a complete majority.