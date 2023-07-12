 Modi Surname Defamation Case: Complainant Purnesh Modi Files Caveat In Supreme Court
The BJP MLA has reportedly said in his caveat that "no hearing should take place without him" in the defamation case in which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is an accused.

Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 11:14 AM IST
BJP MLA Purnesh Modi | Facebook/PurneshModi

BJP MLA Purnesh Modi, the complainant in the Rahul Gandhi 'Modi' surname defamation case, has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court in connection to the case, said reports.

The BJP MLA has reportedly said in his caveat that "no hearing should take place without him" in the defamation case in which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is an accused.

Setback for Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had received a setback on Friday, July 7, when the Gujarat High Court dismissed his plea seeking to stay conviction in the 'Modi' surname defamation case filed against him by BJP leader Purnesh Modi. The court's order meant that Rahul's disqualification as member of parliament continues. Congress said that it would appeal against the decision in the Supreme Court.

(This is breaking news. More developments to follow)

