'Modi started off as chai wala...': Trump calls PM 'shining example' of how Indians can achieve anything

"America loves India, America respects India and America will always be a faithful and loyal friend to the Indian people," he said.

Further appreciating India, the visiting dignitary remarked that PM Modi is a tremendously successful leader of the vast Indian republic, adding that last year more than 600 million people went to the polls and gave him a landslide victory in the largest democratic elections anywhere on earth.

"You are living proof that with hard work and devotion Indian cam accomplish anything they want," he stressed.

Underscoring the strong ties between the two nations, Modi said the US is now India's largest trading partner and the Indian military is involved in its biggest war exercise with the US.

Trump's visit to India at the turn of the new decade is a big opportunity, he said.

The Indo-US ties are no longer just another partnership but have touched far greater heights, and the Trump's trip with his family shows this, Modi said. "Welcome to world's biggest democracy," the prime minister said.

Modi said President Trump's visit is a new chapter in the relations between India and America. "A chapter that will become a new document of progress and prosperity of the people of America and India," he added.

There is so much that the two countries share, Modi said.

He said the two countries also share spirit of enterprise and innovation, shared opportunities and challenges and shared hopes and aspirations.