Modi praises Babul Supriyo’s musical tribute featuring Pranab Mukherjee with Indira Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and others

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the efforts of Union Minister Babul Supriyo as the latter paid a musical tribute to former President Pranab Mukherjee. Mukherjee passed away on the 31st of August in Delhi.
Supriyo is the MP from Asansol constituency in West Bengal. Mukherjee too had belonged to the same state, with his ancestral home in Birbhum district while he had contested and won the Lok Sabha elections from Jangipur constituency twice on a Congress ticket.
“A touching tribute to the remarkable Pranab Da! @SuPriyoBabul expresses the sentiments of our entire nation," read PM Modi’s tweet while striking a chord with the Bengali community by referring to Pranab Mukherjee as 'da' or elder brother, a colloquial reference in the regional language.
Supriyo had tweeted with the link of a song on YouTube. "My Humble Tribute to beloved Ex-President Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee. Tagore''s "Dhaye Jeno Mor Shokol Bhalo Basha". Thanks to the affection & most importantly, the idea itself frm PranabDa''s Son Abhijeet Mukherjee @SaregamaGlobal (sic)," he wrote.
The song has been doing the rounds on social media, more so after the Prime Minister's comments. Set to the track of Tagore's song, the video is a pictorial depiction of Mukherjee’s life cutting across party lines. In the visuals, the former President is seen with Prime Minister Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, PV Narasimha Rao, Manmohan Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi are also part of the audio visual.
Mukherjee’s interaction with international leaders has also been touched upon with pictures along with former first lady of the United states, Hilary Clinton, US former Presidents George W Bush, Barack Obama and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina amongst others.
