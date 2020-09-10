Modi praises Babul Supriyo’s musical tribute featuring Pranab Mukherjee with Indira Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and others

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the efforts of Union Minister Babul Supriyo as the latter paid a musical tribute to former President Pranab Mukherjee. Mukherjee passed away on the 31st of August in Delhi.

Supriyo is the MP from Asansol constituency in West Bengal. Mukherjee too had belonged to the same state, with his ancestral home in Birbhum district while he had contested and won the Lok Sabha elections from Jangipur constituency twice on a Congress ticket.

“A touching tribute to the remarkable Pranab Da! @SuPriyoBabul expresses the sentiments of our entire nation," read PM Modi’s tweet while striking a chord with the Bengali community by referring to Pranab Mukherjee as 'da' or elder brother, a colloquial reference in the regional language.